Rockville, MD
218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD
218 Poplar Spring Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
218 Poplar Spring Road, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious, bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit TH with huge deck in King Farm. Two car garage. Next to shuttle stop to Metro. Close to community playground, shopping center, R-355, I-270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have any available units?
218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Rockville, MD
.
What amenities does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have?
Some of 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground.
Amenities section
.
Is 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD offers parking.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have a pool?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 POPLAR SPRING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
