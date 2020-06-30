All apartments in Rockville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

13102 Midway Ave

13102 Midway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13102 Midway Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
3BR 1.5BA - Rockville Cape Cod - Walk to Metro - This excellent 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, cape cod is located walking distance to Twinbrook Recreation Center and the Twinbrook Metro

Inside on the main floor is the kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows and wood-burning fireplace, a family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with tub in the hallway, and laundry room.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, a half bathroom, and an additional room that functions as a playroom, TV room, or office.

Outside there a patio with a fenced-in yard and a storage shed.

This property is ideally located only 1/2 block to a Ride-On bus stop, and is in close walking distance through the neighborhood to Twinbrook Metro (red line), just minutes from Bethesda, NIH, White Flint (home of the new Pike and Rose), Rockville Town Center, Target, and easy access to 495 & 270.

If you what like to find out more about this neighborhood and what it has to offer, please check out http://www.twinbrookurbanbynature.com.

Rental Terms:
*$50 application fee
* 1-month security deposit required
*Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)
*Minimum 12-month lease; longer leases welcome
*Tenant responsible for water, gas & electric
*Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4265100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13102 Midway Ave have any available units?
13102 Midway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 13102 Midway Ave have?
Some of 13102 Midway Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13102 Midway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13102 Midway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13102 Midway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13102 Midway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13102 Midway Ave offer parking?
No, 13102 Midway Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13102 Midway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13102 Midway Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13102 Midway Ave have a pool?
No, 13102 Midway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13102 Midway Ave have accessible units?
No, 13102 Midway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13102 Midway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13102 Midway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13102 Midway Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13102 Midway Ave has units with air conditioning.

