13102 Midway Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

3BR 1.5BA - Rockville Cape Cod - Walk to Metro - This excellent 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, cape cod is located walking distance to Twinbrook Recreation Center and the Twinbrook Metro



Inside on the main floor is the kitchen with eat-in space, spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows and wood-burning fireplace, a family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with tub in the hallway, and laundry room.



Upstairs is the master bedroom, a half bathroom, and an additional room that functions as a playroom, TV room, or office.



Outside there a patio with a fenced-in yard and a storage shed.



This property is ideally located only 1/2 block to a Ride-On bus stop, and is in close walking distance through the neighborhood to Twinbrook Metro (red line), just minutes from Bethesda, NIH, White Flint (home of the new Pike and Rose), Rockville Town Center, Target, and easy access to 495 & 270.



If you what like to find out more about this neighborhood and what it has to offer, please check out http://www.twinbrookurbanbynature.com.



Rental Terms:

*$50 application fee

* 1-month security deposit required

*Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis (with pet deposit)

*Minimum 12-month lease; longer leases welcome

*Tenant responsible for water, gas & electric

*Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4265100)