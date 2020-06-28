1 HARLOW CT

Amenities

Beautiful and meticulously maintained 5 BR 3.5 BA Colonial in sought after New Mark Commons. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a big walk in closet and a beautiful remodeled bath. Large living room and dining room off foyer. Family room off gourmet eat in kitchen w/Granite Countertop/Island. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. Amazing finished walk out basement, with porcelain tile flooring, large recreation room, guest bedroom or nanny suite and another full bath. Lots of storage space. Gorgeous private fenced rear backyard with 2 multi-level patios and mature landscaping. Attached 2-car garage and private driveway. Extremely convenient location. Easy access to major arterial route and the Rockville Metro Center. Only a mile away from shops and restaurants of Rockville Town Square. Enjoy all the amenities of New Mark Commons, pool, tennis, walk and bike paths. Can~t beat the wonderful convenience of this easy-living location. No pets and no smoking. Credit score minimum of 625 required.