Rockville, MD
1 HARLOW CT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1 HARLOW CT

1 Harlow Court · No Longer Available
Rockville
Central Rockville
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1 Harlow Court, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and meticulously maintained 5 BR 3.5 BA Colonial in sought after New Mark Commons. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a big walk in closet and a beautiful remodeled bath. Large living room and dining room off foyer. Family room off gourmet eat in kitchen w/Granite Countertop/Island. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. Amazing finished walk out basement, with porcelain tile flooring, large recreation room, guest bedroom or nanny suite and another full bath. Lots of storage space. Gorgeous private fenced rear backyard with 2 multi-level patios and mature landscaping. Attached 2-car garage and private driveway. Extremely convenient location. Easy access to major arterial route and the Rockville Metro Center. Only a mile away from shops and restaurants of Rockville Town Square. Enjoy all the amenities of New Mark Commons, pool, tennis, walk and bike paths. Can~t beat the wonderful convenience of this easy-living location. No pets and no smoking. Credit score minimum of 625 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 HARLOW CT have any available units?
1 HARLOW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1 HARLOW CT have?
Some of 1 HARLOW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 HARLOW CT currently offering any rent specials?
1 HARLOW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 HARLOW CT pet-friendly?
No, 1 HARLOW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1 HARLOW CT offer parking?
Yes, 1 HARLOW CT offers parking.
Does 1 HARLOW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 HARLOW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 HARLOW CT have a pool?
Yes, 1 HARLOW CT has a pool.
Does 1 HARLOW CT have accessible units?
No, 1 HARLOW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 HARLOW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 HARLOW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 HARLOW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 HARLOW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
