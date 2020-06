8529 BELLS RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY RENOVATED 2 LEVEL BRICK COLONIAL TH WITH PRIVATE REAR FENCED YARD AND PARKING SPACES RIGHT IN FRONT, EXCELLENT CONDITION! THREE BEDROOMS & 1,5 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL NEW LAMINATE FLOORS ON ALL LEVELS, BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABNITES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND GRANITE BACKSPLASH, ,TILE FLOORS AND BREAKFAST SPACE, NEW STOVE. NEW SHOWER DOOR, EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, WALKING DISTANCE TO THREE SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & CONVENIENCE IS RIGHT HERE! BACKYARD WITH PATIO AND PRIVACY FENCE. PROFESSIONAL CLEANED, MOVE-IN READY! MIN 2 YEAR LEASE, NO PETS.