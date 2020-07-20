All apartments in Potomac
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

Location

8205 River Quarry Pl, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Luxury end unit w/ 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, over 4500 square feet in Private Gated Community. Open-concept living with gorgeous custom kitchen, spacious office/den, fully finished basement, hardwood flooring on main with carpet upstairs and down. Other features include Private Elevator, 10 ft ceilings, patio in rear yard, 2 car garage. Located close to the Beltway, Bethesda, VA, DC & Potomac. Ideal location set near parks, trails, shopping & restaurants! Pets considered case by case with owner approval. 18 - 24++ month Lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have any available units?
8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have?
Some of 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE offers parking.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
