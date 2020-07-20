8205 RIVER QUARRY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular Luxury end unit w/ 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, over 4500 square feet in Private Gated Community. Open-concept living with gorgeous custom kitchen, spacious office/den, fully finished basement, hardwood flooring on main with carpet upstairs and down. Other features include Private Elevator, 10 ft ceilings, patio in rear yard, 2 car garage. Located close to the Beltway, Bethesda, VA, DC & Potomac. Ideal location set near parks, trails, shopping & restaurants! Pets considered case by case with owner approval. 18 - 24++ month Lease preferred.