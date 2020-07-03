Amenities

6303 Carnegie Drive Available 06/01/20 Charming and Spacious Bethesda Home 4BR/2FB/1HB, Deck and Beautiful Backyard-AMAZING LOCATION - Welcome to this beautiful Bethesda split level home. Enjoy great features. Hardwood floor on all three levels. Bright and open main level with a large living room with cathedral ceiling, wonderful sunroom with walk-out to the deck and the private fenced-in backyard, remodeled country eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. The upper level features the hall bath, charming three bedrooms, one of them is the master suite with attached full bath. The lower level is a fully finished basemen with a large walkout family room, bonus den or 4th bedroom and a powder room. The beautiful backyard features leveled ground, fence, deck, landscaping and a shed. Other exciting features include custom lighting, energy efficient windows and more. Great location a few blocks from shopping, restaurants, Montgomery Mall-1.5m, Walter Reed-2.6mi, NIH-2mi. EZ access to I-270/495. Welcome home.



