6303 Carnegie Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

6303 Carnegie Drive

Location

6303 Carnegie Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20817

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
6303 Carnegie Drive Available 06/01/20 Charming and Spacious Bethesda Home 4BR/2FB/1HB, Deck and Beautiful Backyard-AMAZING LOCATION - Welcome to this beautiful Bethesda split level home. Enjoy great features. Hardwood floor on all three levels. Bright and open main level with a large living room with cathedral ceiling, wonderful sunroom with walk-out to the deck and the private fenced-in backyard, remodeled country eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. The upper level features the hall bath, charming three bedrooms, one of them is the master suite with attached full bath. The lower level is a fully finished basemen with a large walkout family room, bonus den or 4th bedroom and a powder room. The beautiful backyard features leveled ground, fence, deck, landscaping and a shed. Other exciting features include custom lighting, energy efficient windows and more. Great location a few blocks from shopping, restaurants, Montgomery Mall-1.5m, Walter Reed-2.6mi, NIH-2mi. EZ access to I-270/495. Welcome home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have any available units?
6303 Carnegie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 6303 Carnegie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Carnegie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Carnegie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive offer parking?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have a pool?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 Carnegie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 Carnegie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

