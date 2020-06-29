5933 AVON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Exceptional, spacious & sunny 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths home in Bethesda's highly desirable Wildwood Manor, close to Wildwood Shopping Center, fine shops and restaurants, public transportation and Metro. About 3,000sqft of living space. Foyer to a bright large living room with brick front fireplace leads to dining room with beautiful bay windows. Renovated eat-in gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, gas stove-oven and built-in microwave off living & dining room. Comfortable solarium with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass door to an open lovely large deck overlooking lovely garden. Master bedroom with en-suite renovated bath. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Huge walk-up finished lower level with multipurpose room/office, 2 additional bedrooms, one full bath and a kitchenette, Ideal for in-laws or au pair. 2 laundry area both in main and lower levels. Lots of storage space in attic and basement. Beautiful deck & backyard. Driveway, fits 3 cars. Near downtown Bethesda, North Bethesda shops & restaurants, Cabin John Regional Park and Fleming Park, easy access to Grosvenor Metro red line ( 6 min, 1.9 Mil), I-270 & 495. This beautiful spacious home is in a GREAT LOCATION! Walk Score = 57. Lawn care and Gutter cleaning are included.