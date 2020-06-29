All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:06 AM

5933 AVON DR

5933 Avon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Avon Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Exceptional, spacious & sunny 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths home in Bethesda's highly desirable Wildwood Manor, close to Wildwood Shopping Center, fine shops and restaurants, public transportation and Metro. About 3,000sqft of living space. Foyer to a bright large living room with brick front fireplace leads to dining room with beautiful bay windows. Renovated eat-in gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, gas stove-oven and built-in microwave off living & dining room. Comfortable solarium with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass door to an open lovely large deck overlooking lovely garden. Master bedroom with en-suite renovated bath. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Huge walk-up finished lower level with multipurpose room/office, 2 additional bedrooms, one full bath and a kitchenette, Ideal for in-laws or au pair. 2 laundry area both in main and lower levels. Lots of storage space in attic and basement. Beautiful deck & backyard. Driveway, fits 3 cars. Near downtown Bethesda, North Bethesda shops & restaurants, Cabin John Regional Park and Fleming Park, easy access to Grosvenor Metro red line ( 6 min, 1.9 Mil), I-270 & 495. This beautiful spacious home is in a GREAT LOCATION! Walk Score = 57. Lawn care and Gutter cleaning are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 AVON DR have any available units?
5933 AVON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5933 AVON DR have?
Some of 5933 AVON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 AVON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5933 AVON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 AVON DR pet-friendly?
No, 5933 AVON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5933 AVON DR offer parking?
Yes, 5933 AVON DR offers parking.
Does 5933 AVON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5933 AVON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 AVON DR have a pool?
No, 5933 AVON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5933 AVON DR have accessible units?
No, 5933 AVON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 AVON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 AVON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5933 AVON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5933 AVON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
