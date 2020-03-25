All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

11117 Whisperwood Lane

11117 Whisperwood Lane
Location

11117 Whisperwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
AMAZINGLY Beautiful North Bethesda Home - Bright and Open - Skylights - Custom Lighting - Amazing Pool - Finished Basement - What a beauty!! ** CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR at NorthBethesda.Rocks ** This gorgeous home is nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood on a hill near an enchanting creek and Tilden Wood Park. This bright home features skylights in the living room, kitchen and dining room and custom lighting throughout for a great combination of lighting throughout the day. This home is great for entertaining with its large and open formal living room, formal dining room and amazingly beautiful fenced-in, landscaped backyard with in-ground custom pool. Bedroom level features the spoiling master suite with its designer master bath, three additional pleasant bedroomsand a hall bath. Enjoy great time in the family room with its wood burning fireplace and large sliding glass doors overlooking the pool and the backyard. The lower level is a fully finished basement with two rooms that could be used as recreation room / Play room / Office or workout room. The lower level also features a wet bar with an extra fridge, a full bath and laundry/utility room. Large two car garage with brand new automatic garage doors. Brand new AC unit and brand new LifeProof luxury flooring in the foyer and family room. The location of this home is amazing.. Walk to the beautiful creek, park, sport courts and Tilden Woods Pool (available with membership). A few minutes drive to Metro, the exciting Pike&Rose shopping and entertainment center, Cabin John Ice Rink, park and tot-lots, Cabin John strip mall, Shriver Aquatic Center and many other great attractions. Easy access to I270 and I495. Welcome home.

(RLNE5164193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have any available units?
11117 Whisperwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have?
Some of 11117 Whisperwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11117 Whisperwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Whisperwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Whisperwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11117 Whisperwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11117 Whisperwood Lane offers parking.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Whisperwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11117 Whisperwood Lane has a pool.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 11117 Whisperwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Whisperwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11117 Whisperwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11117 Whisperwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
