11117 Whisperwood Lane

AMAZINGLY Beautiful North Bethesda Home - Bright and Open - Skylights - Custom Lighting - Amazing Pool - Finished Basement - What a beauty!! ** CHECK THE VIDEO TOUR at NorthBethesda.Rocks ** This gorgeous home is nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood on a hill near an enchanting creek and Tilden Wood Park. This bright home features skylights in the living room, kitchen and dining room and custom lighting throughout for a great combination of lighting throughout the day. This home is great for entertaining with its large and open formal living room, formal dining room and amazingly beautiful fenced-in, landscaped backyard with in-ground custom pool. Bedroom level features the spoiling master suite with its designer master bath, three additional pleasant bedroomsand a hall bath. Enjoy great time in the family room with its wood burning fireplace and large sliding glass doors overlooking the pool and the backyard. The lower level is a fully finished basement with two rooms that could be used as recreation room / Play room / Office or workout room. The lower level also features a wet bar with an extra fridge, a full bath and laundry/utility room. Large two car garage with brand new automatic garage doors. Brand new AC unit and brand new LifeProof luxury flooring in the foyer and family room. The location of this home is amazing.. Walk to the beautiful creek, park, sport courts and Tilden Woods Pool (available with membership). A few minutes drive to Metro, the exciting Pike&Rose shopping and entertainment center, Cabin John Ice Rink, park and tot-lots, Cabin John strip mall, Shriver Aquatic Center and many other great attractions. Easy access to I270 and I495. Welcome home.



(RLNE5164193)