Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

One of the Largest & Elegant Luxury Town Home in Strathmore Park / Like-New End Unit w/Dramatic Open Floor Plan and Many Upgrades. Luxurious Material & Attention to Detail Incl. Gourmet Kit w/ Center Isle & Top of the Line SubZero + Wolf Appli's - Opens to FR w/ French Drs to Balcony. Waterworks Fixtures & Hdwd Flrs. Gorgeous MBR w/ 2 Walk-In Closets + Spa BA. Entry lvl BR+BA. Rooftop Deck,2 FP, ELEVATOR & 2 CAR-GAR w/Chair Lift. All of this close to 495 & 270 + 1 mi to 2 Metros. ALSO FOR SALE!