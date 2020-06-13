Apartment List
/
MD
/
damascus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD

📍

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26001 Brigadier Place #E
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
995 sqft
Damascus // Awesome 2BD/2BA Renovated Condo - Well-kept with Beautifully updated kitchen and spacious living areas! 2 parking spaces included. Ideally located just off Main Street with easy access to Damascus Centre shopping and restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,539
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,778
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
77 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131
19601 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
842 sqft
- IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. GORGEOUS TOP FLOOR WITH PRIVATE BALCONY,2 LARGE BEDROOM & 2 FULL BATHS, WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT, FRESH PAINT, SHOWS GREAT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824075)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8020 HAWKINS CREAMERY ROAD
8020 Hawkins Creamery Road, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
***VERY QUAINT DETACHED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT***ONE GARAGE BAY IS NOW INCLUDED*** STUNNING LOCATION SURROUNDED BY ROLLING HILLS & ACRES OF LOVELY LAND TO WALK AND ENJOY***SEPARATE BUILDING FROM MAIN HOUSE WITH YOUR OWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..

Median Rent in Damascus

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Damascus is $1,524, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,761.
Studio
$1,451
1 Bed
$1,524
2 Beds
$1,761
3+ Beds
$2,323
City GuideDamascus
Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.

With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs.

Moving to Damascus

Damascus is a pastoral place in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Although this area was once considered a cow town, Damascus has grown quite a bit -- but not too much to be considered congested. With an approximate population of a little over 15,000, Damascus is popular with commuters and others wanting a bit of a reprieve from the bustle of urban living. Based on the housing need, a person could find an apartment for rent or a home for rent. It just depends on where you live in Damascus.

Neighborhoods of Damascus

Southern Damascus: The southern end of Damascus is close to some of the most populous cities in Montgomery County, including Germantown and Gaithersburg. In addition to extensive land development, this part of Damascus is accessible to the outer stretch of the beltway. So, if you are looking for apartment complexes, or condos for rent, this is a great area to target.

Northern Damascus: Moving toward the northern section of Damascus, you will notice properties thinning out. There are still quite a few houses to be found, but there's a lot more space in between these places to live. This may be an ideal area to search for a house rental, but neighbors may not be within comfortable walking distance. If you dig living close to recreational spots and enjoy a slower pace, this might really be up your alley.

Just a little reminder for renting apartments in the area: The entirety of the D.C. metro region is fairly health-conscious and animal-friendly. So, if you're looking for a pet friendly apartment, this could be great news. However, as with any rental property, be sure to check with the property owners that pets are allowed. Having a "pet clause" included in the lease or rental agreement isn't a bad idea.

Living in Damascus

Life as a Damascus resident is very low-key, compared to other places in Montgomery County. In fact, many people consider it "country living" because of its location and low population density. So, if you dig urban areas, but not enough to live in one, take a closer look at Damascus. Keep in mind that if you are one of many area commuters (and the D.C. region is chock full of them), your downtown commute could be a bit more than hectic. Actually, you may want to avoid the drive altogether by jumping on the local Ride On bus that will take you to the Shady Grove metro station. Other than that, living in Damascus is a nice breather in a region to can feel very congested.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Damascus?
In Damascus, the median rent is $1,451 for a studio, $1,524 for a 1-bedroom, $1,761 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,323 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Damascus, check out our monthly Damascus Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Damascus?
Some of the colleges located in the Damascus area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Damascus?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Damascus from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

Similar Pages

Damascus 2 BedroomsDamascus Apartments with Parking
Damascus Apartments with Washer-DryerDamascus Cheap Places
Damascus Dog Friendly Apartments