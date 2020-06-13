191 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD📍
With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs.
Damascus is a pastoral place in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Although this area was once considered a cow town, Damascus has grown quite a bit -- but not too much to be considered congested. With an approximate population of a little over 15,000, Damascus is popular with commuters and others wanting a bit of a reprieve from the bustle of urban living. Based on the housing need, a person could find an apartment for rent or a home for rent. It just depends on where you live in Damascus.
Southern Damascus: The southern end of Damascus is close to some of the most populous cities in Montgomery County, including Germantown and Gaithersburg. In addition to extensive land development, this part of Damascus is accessible to the outer stretch of the beltway. So, if you are looking for apartment complexes, or condos for rent, this is a great area to target.
Northern Damascus: Moving toward the northern section of Damascus, you will notice properties thinning out. There are still quite a few houses to be found, but there's a lot more space in between these places to live. This may be an ideal area to search for a house rental, but neighbors may not be within comfortable walking distance. If you dig living close to recreational spots and enjoy a slower pace, this might really be up your alley.
Just a little reminder for renting apartments in the area: The entirety of the D.C. metro region is fairly health-conscious and animal-friendly. So, if you're looking for a pet friendly apartment, this could be great news. However, as with any rental property, be sure to check with the property owners that pets are allowed. Having a "pet clause" included in the lease or rental agreement isn't a bad idea.
Life as a Damascus resident is very low-key, compared to other places in Montgomery County. In fact, many people consider it "country living" because of its location and low population density. So, if you dig urban areas, but not enough to live in one, take a closer look at Damascus. Keep in mind that if you are one of many area commuters (and the D.C. region is chock full of them), your downtown commute could be a bit more than hectic. Actually, you may want to avoid the drive altogether by jumping on the local Ride On bus that will take you to the Shady Grove metro station. Other than that, living in Damascus is a nice breather in a region to can feel very congested.