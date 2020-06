191 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD

Neighborhoods of Damascus

Southern Damascus: The southern end of Damascus is close to some of the most populous cities in Montgomery County, including Germantown and Gaithersburg. In addition to extensive land development, this part of Damascus is accessible to the outer stretch of the beltway. So, if you are looking for apartment complexes, or condos for rent, this is a great area to target.

Northern Damascus: Moving toward the northern section of Damascus, you will notice properties thinning out. There are still quite a few houses to be found, but there's a lot more space in between these places to live. This may be an ideal area to search for a house rental, but neighbors may not be within comfortable walking distance. If you dig living close to recreational spots and enjoy a slower pace, this might really be up your alley.

Just a little reminder for renting apartments in the area: The entirety of the D.C. metro region is fairly health-conscious and animal-friendly. So, if you're looking for a pet friendly apartment, this could be great news. However, as with any rental property, be sure to check with the property owners that pets are allowed. Having a "pet clause" included in the lease or rental agreement isn't a bad idea.