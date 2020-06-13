191 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD

Living in Damascus

Life as a Damascus resident is very low-key, compared to other places in Montgomery County. In fact, many people consider it "country living" because of its location and low population density. So, if you dig urban areas, but not enough to live in one, take a closer look at Damascus. Keep in mind that if you are one of many area commuters (and the D.C. region is chock full of them), your downtown commute could be a bit more than hectic. Actually, you may want to avoid the drive altogether by jumping on the local Ride On bus that will take you to the Shady Grove metro station. Other than that, living in Damascus is a nice breather in a region to can feel very congested.