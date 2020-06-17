All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE

10500 Rockville Pike · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout. Beautifully renovated 2BD/2BA unit in ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED building with gym, laundry, concierge and more! The highly sought after Grosvenor Park community is on private property & features easy access to METRO (Grosvenor/Strathmore on the RedLine), Grosvenor Market (Award Winning!!), Strathmore, Bethesda/DC, Shopping, Restaurants, etc. Move-in fee $300-$400 depending on weekday vs. weekend move. No moves on Sunday. Sorry, no pets & no smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have any available units?
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have?
Some of 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE offer parking?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have a pool?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
