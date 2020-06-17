10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE

Amenities

Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout. Beautifully renovated 2BD/2BA unit in ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED building with gym, laundry, concierge and more! The highly sought after Grosvenor Park community is on private property & features easy access to METRO (Grosvenor/Strathmore on the RedLine), Grosvenor Market (Award Winning!!), Strathmore, Bethesda/DC, Shopping, Restaurants, etc. Move-in fee $300-$400 depending on weekday vs. weekend move. No moves on Sunday. Sorry, no pets & no smoking allowed.