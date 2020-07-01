10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

INCREDIBLE LOCATION - rent includes ALL utilities!~Bright 2 BR / 1 BA condo across the street from redline Grosvenor metro! Top floor, renovated unit with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, and brand new bathroom. Tons of storage plus bonus basement unit. Spacious balcony with peaceful views of trees and pond. One metro station away from NIH/Navy Medical. Rent includes all utilities (electric, gas, water), fios cable/internet, and 2 parking permits! Call Shereen for an easy showing at 301-280-0000.