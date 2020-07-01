All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:21 PM

10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE

10420 Rockville Pike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10420 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
INCREDIBLE LOCATION - rent includes ALL utilities!~Bright 2 BR / 1 BA condo across the street from redline Grosvenor metro! Top floor, renovated unit with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, open floor plan, and brand new bathroom. Tons of storage plus bonus basement unit. Spacious balcony with peaceful views of trees and pond. One metro station away from NIH/Navy Medical. Rent includes all utilities (electric, gas, water), fios cable/internet, and 2 parking permits! Call Shereen for an easy showing at 301-280-0000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have any available units?
10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have?
Some of 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE offers parking.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have a pool?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10420 ROCKVILLE PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College