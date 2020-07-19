All apartments in Landover
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE

7708 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Allendale Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nicely Updated Town home Here with New Carpet at Main Level & Sharp Wood Floors at the upper Level.. Covered Patio at the rear yard & More.. Owner Seek Good Credit & No PETS..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have any available units?
7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 ALLENDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
