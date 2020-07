Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Welcome to Pinebrook Apartments! Conveniently located near Rt. 50, I-495, shopping and dining, Pinebrook Apartments provides the best in affordable apartment living. With the Metro and bus stops within walking distance, Washington, DC is only minutes away. Our apartment homes are spacious with separate dining areas, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Call to schedule an appointment to visit today.



Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building