642 Apartments for rent in Landover, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Landover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7516 HAWTHORNE STREET
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment. Wood floors, stainless appliances. One off street parking permit available.
Results within 1 mile of Landover
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
5905 BEECHER STREET
5905 Beecher Street, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1620 sqft
Craftsman style home in Cheverly, Md. est. one mile over the DC line and a quarter mile to the Cheverly Orange Line Metro.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.
Results within 5 miles of Landover
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Landover, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Landover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

