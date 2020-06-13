/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Landover, MD
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2211 OREGON AVENUE
2211 Oregon Avenue, Landover, MD
Fully renovated home with carpot also available for sale
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Landover
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
1 Unit Available
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
3122 LAKE AVE
3122 Lake Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors.
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
5905 BEECHER STREET
5905 Beecher Street, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1620 sqft
Craftsman style home in Cheverly, Md. est. one mile over the DC line and a quarter mile to the Cheverly Orange Line Metro.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT www.longandfoster.com/rental
1 Unit Available
7530 GROUSE PLACE
7530 Grouse Place, Summerfield, MD
Beautiful, updated 4 bed/2.5 bath just minutes from DC for Rent! Must see!!! Shows extremely well! Please use show covers are remove your shoes while viewing. Due to current COVID 19 pandemic, showings will be limited. PLEASE take precautions.
Cheverly
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
7939 PIEDMONT AVENUE
7939 Piedmont Avenue, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2112 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Colonial With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Available Now! Two level home with 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on the main level, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath on upper level. Huge yard, gated for privacy.
Landover Hills
1 Unit Available
7016 TAYLOR STREET
7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding.
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
7911 GLENARDEN PARKWAY
7911 Glenarden Parkway, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
918 sqft
Move-In Ready! Must See! Recently renovated 1-level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available to rent in Glenarden, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Landover
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
2 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
