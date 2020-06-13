Apartment List
551 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Landover, MD

Finding an apartment in Landover that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Greater Landover
2 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.

Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
6964 Hawthorne Street - (RLNE5044899)
Results within 1 mile of Landover
23 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
$
13 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Landover
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
$
Chillum
27 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
$
18 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,137
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
City Guide for Landover, MD

Heavy Metal Parking Lot, a Landover pop culture claim to fame, was filmed in one of the town's parking lots.

If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.

Having trouble with Craigslist Landover? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Landover, MD

Finding an apartment in Landover that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

