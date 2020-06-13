551 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Landover, MD
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 7
Heavy Metal Parking Lot, a Landover pop culture claim to fame, was filmed in one of the town's parking lots.
If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.
Having trouble with Craigslist Landover? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Landover that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.