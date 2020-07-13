All apartments in Landover
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

The Ivy Club

1127 Ivy Club Ln · (240) 428-2226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD 20785

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1621 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 1141 · Avail. now

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 1723 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,891

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ivy Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
e-payments
accessible
parking
conference room
internet cafe
We've taken this convenient address and created a look and feel that is exclusive, yet still quite affordable. Gourmet kitchens, full size in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets and ceiling fans are only a few of the many design considerations and thoughtful details that you will appreciate. Quality and exclusivity continue throughout our gated community. Access control systems are featured at each building entrance. Each individual apartment includes an intrusion alert system that is monitored 24 hours a day, every day of the year. While living at The Ivy Club, you'll enjoy a complimentary membership to Planet Fitness and the indoor swimming pool located at the Prince George's Sports and Learning complex, the premier health, fitness and swimming facility in the Washington Metropolitan area. If you are familiar with Landover, you already appreciate our location - easy access to Washington D.C., moments from the Beltway and public transportation, nearby quality shopping and within ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $29
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit bull
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ivy Club have any available units?
The Ivy Club has 13 units available starting at $1,673 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ivy Club have?
Some of The Ivy Club's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ivy Club currently offering any rent specials?
The Ivy Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ivy Club pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ivy Club is pet friendly.
Does The Ivy Club offer parking?
Yes, The Ivy Club offers parking.
Does The Ivy Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ivy Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ivy Club have a pool?
Yes, The Ivy Club has a pool.
Does The Ivy Club have accessible units?
Yes, The Ivy Club has accessible units.
Does The Ivy Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ivy Club has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ivy Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ivy Club has units with air conditioning.
