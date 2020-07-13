Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool e-payments accessible parking conference room internet cafe

We've taken this convenient address and created a look and feel that is exclusive, yet still quite affordable. Gourmet kitchens, full size in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets and ceiling fans are only a few of the many design considerations and thoughtful details that you will appreciate. Quality and exclusivity continue throughout our gated community. Access control systems are featured at each building entrance. Each individual apartment includes an intrusion alert system that is monitored 24 hours a day, every day of the year. While living at The Ivy Club, you'll enjoy a complimentary membership to Planet Fitness and the indoor swimming pool located at the Prince George's Sports and Learning complex, the premier health, fitness and swimming facility in the Washington Metropolitan area. If you are familiar with Landover, you already appreciate our location - easy access to Washington D.C., moments from the Beltway and public transportation, nearby quality shopping and within ...