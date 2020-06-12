/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
326 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Landover, MD
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1159 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
1 of 18
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
Results within 1 mile of Landover
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Landover
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Chillum
6 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Chillum
63 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1154 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
17 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1083 sqft
Apply today and receive $1,500 off* *Specials are subject to change at any time; please contact leasing office for details. The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life.
15 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Trinidad - Langston
20 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Chillum
21 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
North College Park
21 Units Available
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1198 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
Old Town
1 Unit Available
7520 Rhode Island Ave. #D
7520 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1017 sqft
Unit #D Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 BD/2 BA Apartment With Private Parking - Property Id: 297441 * Spacious, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment on the second floor with washer and dryer.
Kingman Park
1 Unit Available
423 18th St NE Unit 3
423 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1537 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom Near H Street! $500 Off First Month's Rent! - This lovely two-bedroom, three-bathroom row home in Kingman Park is spread out over 1537 square feet! Upon entering the home, you'll find a light-filled living room with gleaming
