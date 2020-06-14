402 Apartments for rent in Landover, MD with gym
Heavy Metal Parking Lot, a Landover pop culture claim to fame, was filmed in one of the town's parking lots.
If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Landover renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.