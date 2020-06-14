402 Apartments for rent in Landover, MD with gym

Heavy Metal Parking Lot, a Landover pop culture claim to fame, was filmed in one of the town's parking lots.

If small cities/towns do it for you, Landover, Maryland will give you thrills. It's a census-designated place, which means it's an unincorporated area that's only been identified for statistical purposes. At home in Prince George's County, Maryland, it has a little over 26,000 residents. And for what seems like basically a giant neighborhood, Landover has a bunch of smaller communities from which you can choose. It even has a couple of historical buildings. There's a historical home called Beall's Pleasure and the Ridgley Methodist Episcopal Church, which has a history dating back to the 1800s.

