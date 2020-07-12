233 Apartments for rent in Greater Landover, Landover, MD

/
30 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.
1 Unit Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
1 Unit Available
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
6964 Hawthorne Street - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Condo in Kent Village. Recent updates in kitchen and new washer/dryer in unit. Central Air and Heat. Two Permitted parking spots.
1 Unit Available
7514 Hawthorne St - #5
7514 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
7514 Hawthorne St - #5 - Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen. Hardwood in main living area, tile in kitchen and bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
7516 Hawthorne Street #1
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
7516 Hawthorne St #1 - The property has easy access to MLK Hwy into DC. It is in close proximity to Costco and Fedex Field. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5745899)
1 Unit Available
7716 GREYMONT STREET
7716 Greymont Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.
1 Unit Available
6924 Hawthorne St
6924 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
748 sqft
Please click here to apply This charming END UNIT 3 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom townhome features beautiful wood floors downstairs, carpeted floors upstairs, three bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
2512 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2512 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
573 sqft
This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a family oriented community. This great 2 level condo has hardwood floors, new stainless steel, appliances, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space. This home has a private entrance and off-street parking.
11 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
9 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
6 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
639 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,438
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
1 Unit Available
7231 Hylton St
7231 Hylton Street, Seat Pleasant, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Fully renovated beautiful 3 -level Duplex *** New floors, new appliances, new HVAC, freshly painted *** Large covered back porch and fenced yard *** Driveway Parking for 4 cars *** Close to bus stop and major highways but a quiet neighborhood ***
1 Unit Available
808 AVANTI PLACE
808 Avanti Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA/2HBA TOWNHOUSE NEAR THE REDSKINS STADIUM. EASY ACCESS TO 495, 214, 202, & 704. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES, WINDOWS, DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, CARPET, DESIGNER TILE, UPDATED BATHS, & FRESH PAINT.
1 Unit Available
8702 HAMLIN ST #B
8702 Hamlin Street, Summerfield, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
THIS IS THE BASEMENT UNIT ONLY.APPLY ON LINE AT https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8702-Hamlin-Street-UNIT-B-Landover-MD-20785-299193060
1 Unit Available
5905 BEECHER STREET
5905 Beecher Street, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1620 sqft
Craftsman style home in Cheverly, Md. est. one mile over the DC line and a quarter mile to the Cheverly Orange Line Metro.
1 Unit Available
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.
1 Unit Available
7016 TAYLOR STREET
7016 Taylor Street, Landover Hills, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1646 sqft
Beautiful Home on the Corner in Sought After Landover Hills. Bigger than it looks. Recently painted. Huge Fenced Backyard, Long Driveway off of street. Plenty of Street Parking. New Windows, Roof and Siding.
