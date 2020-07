Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar game room internet access pool table tennis court trash valet

Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living. Our Landover, MD apartments offer the serenity of a simpler way of life, with the convenience of quick commute time to work and play. The Villages is located just one block from the Morgan Boulevard Metro Station and just minutes from the Beltway and I-95. Landover’s best-kept secret, our community features oversized floor plans, with some apartment homes offering more than 1450+ sq. ft. of space with luxurious amenities including granite kitchens, upgraded energy-efficient appliances, plank wood flooring, and designer lighting -- all at exceptional prices.



We provide numerous floor plan options offering two, three and four bedroom apartments in Landover, MD with extra-large storage space in each unit. The attractive interiors of our apartments in Landover are matched b