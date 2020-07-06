6978 Hawthorne St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply



Welcome home to this charming 1BR 1 BA apartment! The first level of this cozy home features wood floors, plenty of windows, 1.5 bath, a dining room area, and an open kitchen with granite counter tops, modern lighting, and stainless steel appliances. This unit also has a washer/dryer unit!



A walk up the carpeted stairs leads you to the upstairs hallway, which has a closet space for storage. Upstairs also features a bathroom with beautiful tiling, and a bedroom with plenty of closet space and windows overlooking the court yard.



Minutes to the Metro, I-295, and Prince George's Hospital.



This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!