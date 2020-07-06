6978 Hawthorne St

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming 1BR 1 BA apartment! The first level of this cozy home features wood floors, plenty of windows, 1.5 bath, a dining room area, and an open kitchen with granite counter tops, modern lighting, and stainless steel appliances. This unit also has a washer/dryer unit!
A walk up the carpeted stairs leads you to the upstairs hallway, which has a closet space for storage. Upstairs also features a bathroom with beautiful tiling, and a bedroom with plenty of closet space and windows overlooking the court yard.
Minutes to the Metro, I-295, and Prince George's Hospital.
This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!