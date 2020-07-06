All apartments in Landover
6978 Hawthorne St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

6978 Hawthorne St

6978 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

6978 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply

Welcome home to this charming 1BR 1 BA apartment! The first level of this cozy home features wood floors, plenty of windows, 1.5 bath, a dining room area, and an open kitchen with granite counter tops, modern lighting, and stainless steel appliances. This unit also has a washer/dryer unit!

A walk up the carpeted stairs leads you to the upstairs hallway, which has a closet space for storage. Upstairs also features a bathroom with beautiful tiling, and a bedroom with plenty of closet space and windows overlooking the court yard.

Minutes to the Metro, I-295, and Prince George's Hospital.

This one will go fast, DON'T MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6978 Hawthorne St have any available units?
6978 Hawthorne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6978 Hawthorne St have?
Some of 6978 Hawthorne St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6978 Hawthorne St currently offering any rent specials?
6978 Hawthorne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6978 Hawthorne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6978 Hawthorne St is pet friendly.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St offer parking?
No, 6978 Hawthorne St does not offer parking.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6978 Hawthorne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St have a pool?
No, 6978 Hawthorne St does not have a pool.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St have accessible units?
No, 6978 Hawthorne St does not have accessible units.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6978 Hawthorne St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6978 Hawthorne St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6978 Hawthorne St has units with air conditioning.

