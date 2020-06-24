All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 908 PHYLEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
908 PHYLEN COURT
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

908 PHYLEN COURT

908 Phylen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

908 Phylen Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good Credit History. Spacious single family house with a huge back Flat yard with a detached 1 car garage. Includes 3 Bedroom + 2 full bathroom in Glen Burnie location. Has an open floor plan in the cul de sac in the Glen Burnie location. Brand new kitchen installed, new carpet, paint, updated baths, beautiful large lower level bath off family room. LL has an exit rear of home and laundry. Currently available. Close to schools, restaurants, shops, and transportation. Rent $1900/month and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 PHYLEN COURT have any available units?
908 PHYLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 PHYLEN COURT have?
Some of 908 PHYLEN COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 PHYLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
908 PHYLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 PHYLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 908 PHYLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 908 PHYLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 908 PHYLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 908 PHYLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 PHYLEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 PHYLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 908 PHYLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 908 PHYLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 908 PHYLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 908 PHYLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 PHYLEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College