908 PHYLEN COURT

Good Credit History. Spacious single family house with a huge back Flat yard with a detached 1 car garage. Includes 3 Bedroom + 2 full bathroom in Glen Burnie location. Has an open floor plan in the cul de sac in the Glen Burnie location. Brand new kitchen installed, new carpet, paint, updated baths, beautiful large lower level bath off family room. LL has an exit rear of home and laundry. Currently available. Close to schools, restaurants, shops, and transportation. Rent $1900/month and security deposit.