Conveniently located 2 bedroom end unit town home. Low utility costs. Easy commute to NSA, Ft. Meade, Baltimore, Annapolis and DC. It is available in March 1st. Condo and HOA fees are paid by the owner and include Community POOL, lawn maintenance, snow and trash removal. Owner to install new vinyl wood flooring in the house the beginning of March. It will be living room + downstairs closet, both bedrooms and bathroom. Stairs will have new carpet