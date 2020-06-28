All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
8160 GREAT BEND ROAD
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

8160 GREAT BEND ROAD

8160 Great Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8160 Great Bend Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to lease this beautiful two-level town home in Cloverleaf! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Galley kitchen offers plenty of storage with space for table in the enclave. Living/dining combo with slider to wooden deck in fenced backyard. Upstairs has three comfortable bedrooms with nice sized closets. Full bath on upper level with tub shower combo. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and major highways. Close to Ft. Meade, BWI and minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have any available units?
8160 GREAT BEND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have?
Some of 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8160 GREAT BEND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD offer parking?
No, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have a pool?
No, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8160 GREAT BEND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College