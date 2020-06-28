8160 GREAT BEND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease this beautiful two-level town home in Cloverleaf! Freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Galley kitchen offers plenty of storage with space for table in the enclave. Living/dining combo with slider to wooden deck in fenced backyard. Upstairs has three comfortable bedrooms with nice sized closets. Full bath on upper level with tub shower combo. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and major highways. Close to Ft. Meade, BWI and minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. Won't last long!