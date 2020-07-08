8025 LITTLE FOX COURT

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse

CORNER LOT at a no through street and cul-de-sac! Large 3 Level Colonial featuring Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet and 3 Additional Large Bedrooms. There is a separate Office/Den, Separate Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Dining Area with a Pantry and also opens to a Family Room with a Gas Fireplace. These areas lead to the Sunroom, Deck and Back Yard. The Lower Level Boasts a LARGE Recreation Room. Extra Storage Room and includes laundry area with a Washer/Dryer Hookup. LOCATION!!! Off of Route 100 in Fox Chase, not far from Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI Airport, Arundel Mills and MORE!!! Also near I95, I97, 295, 32 and I695. Short distance to Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington DC. NO Pets, NO Exceptions. No Vouchers are being accepted.