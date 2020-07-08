All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
8025 LITTLE FOX COURT
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

8025 LITTLE FOX COURT

8025 Little Fox Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8025 Little Fox Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
CORNER LOT at a no through street and cul-de-sac! Large 3 Level Colonial featuring Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom and Walk-In Closet and 3 Additional Large Bedrooms. There is a separate Office/Den, Separate Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Dining Area with a Pantry and also opens to a Family Room with a Gas Fireplace. These areas lead to the Sunroom, Deck and Back Yard. The Lower Level Boasts a LARGE Recreation Room. Extra Storage Room and includes laundry area with a Washer/Dryer Hookup. LOCATION!!! Off of Route 100 in Fox Chase, not far from Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI Airport, Arundel Mills and MORE!!! Also near I95, I97, 295, 32 and I695. Short distance to Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington DC. NO Pets, NO Exceptions. No Vouchers are being accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have any available units?
8025 LITTLE FOX COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have?
Some of 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8025 LITTLE FOX COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT offer parking?
No, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have a pool?
No, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have accessible units?
No, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 LITTLE FOX COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College