Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
7967 ELVATON ROAD
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:00 AM

7967 ELVATON ROAD

7967 Elvaton Road · No Longer Available
Location

7967 Elvaton Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Exceptional rental in turn-key condition available immediately. Formal LR/DR, updated kitchen with lots of counter space, stainless appliances and ceramic backsplash. Large main level family room addition features fireplace and sliding doors to a spacious deck, fenced rear yard and shed. There is a master suite with private bath that features mosaic tile work and a walk-in shower. New carpet on entire upper level and fresh paint throughout. Main level laundry room, covered front porch, ample off street parking. Pets case-by-case only with extra deposit and additional monthly rent. No smoking, no groups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have any available units?
7967 ELVATON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have?
Some of 7967 ELVATON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 ELVATON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7967 ELVATON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7967 ELVATON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7967 ELVATON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7967 ELVATON ROAD offers parking.
Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7967 ELVATON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have a pool?
No, 7967 ELVATON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7967 ELVATON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7967 ELVATON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7967 ELVATON ROAD has units with dishwashers.

