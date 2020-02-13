7967 ELVATON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Exceptional rental in turn-key condition available immediately. Formal LR/DR, updated kitchen with lots of counter space, stainless appliances and ceramic backsplash. Large main level family room addition features fireplace and sliding doors to a spacious deck, fenced rear yard and shed. There is a master suite with private bath that features mosaic tile work and a walk-in shower. New carpet on entire upper level and fresh paint throughout. Main level laundry room, covered front porch, ample off street parking. Pets case-by-case only with extra deposit and additional monthly rent. No smoking, no groups.