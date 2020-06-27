7802 FIVE OAKS CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/3 FROM 1-1:30!! Never lived in Former Model town home!! this home features endless upgrades throughout and an open floor plan! This Energy Efficient Home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Stunning Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and amazing master bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with every upgrade you could imagine, open floor plan allowing easy access to the back deck, breakfast area, and living room! It is situated in a gated community close to Baltimore, Annapolis, Washington DC and quick access to Rte 100. If desired this home can be Partially furnished! Move-in ready! No expense has been spared on this one...all the bells whistles for living life luxuriously! Call Grant Bimstefer, 410-300-6175, to for a private tour! Move-in September 1st or earlier if needed!