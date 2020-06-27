All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

7802 FIVE OAKS CT

7802 Five Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7802 Five Oaks Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/3 FROM 1-1:30!! Never lived in Former Model town home!! this home features endless upgrades throughout and an open floor plan! This Energy Efficient Home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Stunning Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and amazing master bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with every upgrade you could imagine, open floor plan allowing easy access to the back deck, breakfast area, and living room! It is situated in a gated community close to Baltimore, Annapolis, Washington DC and quick access to Rte 100. If desired this home can be Partially furnished! Move-in ready! No expense has been spared on this one...all the bells whistles for living life luxuriously! Call Grant Bimstefer, 410-300-6175, to for a private tour! Move-in September 1st or earlier if needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have any available units?
7802 FIVE OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have?
Some of 7802 FIVE OAKS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 FIVE OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
7802 FIVE OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 FIVE OAKS CT pet-friendly?
No, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT offer parking?
Yes, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT offers parking.
Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have a pool?
No, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT does not have a pool.
Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 FIVE OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7802 FIVE OAKS CT has units with dishwashers.
