Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a two-unit dwelling. Separate apartment over the garage is not being rented. This is a rental for the main house (3BR/1BA) and includes the 2 car garage. Large rooms, updated kitchen, remodeled bathroom and hardwoods on the main level. Bsmt has recroom area, laundry/storage. Across from Marley Middle School. Shared parking with garage apt. tenant. Electric is seperately metered, tenants split water/propane 75/25. Pets case by case only w/deposit. No groups.