Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

746 CRUCIBLE COURT

746 Crucible Court · No Longer Available
Location

746 Crucible Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything. Come into our lovely community and let us show you our spacious apartment homes featuring roomy kitchens, updated flooring, ceiling fans, custom walls, washer/dryers, spacious walk in closets and so much more. Our community offers the best amenities available in apartment living. Enjoy some rays by our sparkling swimming pool, or have a barbecue with friends at one of our picnic areas. Don't forget to check out our two playgrounds, Bark Park and fully equipped computer center with Wi-Fi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have any available units?
746 CRUCIBLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have?
Some of 746 CRUCIBLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 CRUCIBLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
746 CRUCIBLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 CRUCIBLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT offer parking?
No, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT has a pool.
Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 746 CRUCIBLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 CRUCIBLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
