746 CRUCIBLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything. Come into our lovely community and let us show you our spacious apartment homes featuring roomy kitchens, updated flooring, ceiling fans, custom walls, washer/dryers, spacious walk in closets and so much more. Our community offers the best amenities available in apartment living. Enjoy some rays by our sparkling swimming pool, or have a barbecue with friends at one of our picnic areas. Don't forget to check out our two playgrounds, Bark Park and fully equipped computer center with Wi-Fi.