Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

605 Oakwood Road

605 Oakwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

605 Oakwood Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Cute house in charming neighborhood Glen Burnie off the B&A trail. - Classic Cape Cod style home in Glen Burnie 4 bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room and Unfinished Basement. Nice yard for recreation and large storage shed. Off street parking for 3 cars. Property is close to Ritchie Highway, Route 100 and Route 97 and BWI Airport.

Home Features
Updated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Basement Storage
Nice Size Yard
Off Street Parking
Charm and Character

Just off the B&A hiker/biker trail https://www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/trails/banda-trail/index.html

Pets on a case by case basis
No Smoking

Distance to;
Curtis Bay Coast Guard Installation 7.0 miles
Fort George Meade 8.6 miles
Naval Academy 17.2 miles
Downtown Baltimore 12.0 miles
BWI Airport 5.6 miles
Glen Burnie High School 1 mile

To schedule a showing contact Mark at 410-834-5555

https://www.google.com/maps/place/605+Oakwood+Rd,+Glen+Burnie,+MD+21061/@39.1519676,-76.6280106,13z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7fcc33948fe5b:0x8acd0eb611a3d40d!8m2!3d39.1551383!4d-76.6222048?hl=en&authuser=0

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4978494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Oakwood Road have any available units?
605 Oakwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Oakwood Road have?
Some of 605 Oakwood Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Oakwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 Oakwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Oakwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Oakwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 605 Oakwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 605 Oakwood Road offers parking.
Does 605 Oakwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Oakwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Oakwood Road have a pool?
No, 605 Oakwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 Oakwood Road have accessible units?
No, 605 Oakwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Oakwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Oakwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
