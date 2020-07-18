605 Oakwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Cute house in charming neighborhood Glen Burnie off the B&A trail. - Classic Cape Cod style home in Glen Burnie 4 bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room and Unfinished Basement. Nice yard for recreation and large storage shed. Off street parking for 3 cars. Property is close to Ritchie Highway, Route 100 and Route 97 and BWI Airport.



Home Features

Updated Kitchen

Hardwood Floors

Basement Storage

Nice Size Yard

Off Street Parking

Charm and Character



Just off the B&A hiker/biker trail https://www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/trails/banda-trail/index.html



Pets on a case by case basis

No Smoking



Distance to;

Curtis Bay Coast Guard Installation 7.0 miles

Fort George Meade 8.6 miles

Naval Academy 17.2 miles

Downtown Baltimore 12.0 miles

BWI Airport 5.6 miles

Glen Burnie High School 1 mile



To schedule a showing contact Mark at 410-834-5555



https://www.google.com/maps/place/605+Oakwood+Rd,+Glen+Burnie,+MD+21061/@39.1519676,-76.6280106,13z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7fcc33948fe5b:0x8acd0eb611a3d40d!8m2!3d39.1551383!4d-76.6222048?hl=en&authuser=0



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4978494)