605 Oakwood Road

Amenities
Cute house in charming neighborhood Glen Burnie off the B&A trail. - Classic Cape Cod style home in Glen Burnie 4 bedroom, Dining Room, Living Room and Unfinished Basement. Nice yard for recreation and large storage shed. Off street parking for 3 cars. Property is close to Ritchie Highway, Route 100 and Route 97 and BWI Airport.
Home Features
Updated Kitchen
Hardwood Floors
Basement Storage
Nice Size Yard
Off Street Parking
Charm and Character
Just off the B&A hiker/biker trail https://www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/parks/trails/banda-trail/index.html
Pets on a case by case basis
No Smoking
Distance to;
Curtis Bay Coast Guard Installation 7.0 miles
Fort George Meade 8.6 miles
Naval Academy 17.2 miles
Downtown Baltimore 12.0 miles
BWI Airport 5.6 miles
Glen Burnie High School 1 mile
To schedule a showing contact Mark at 410-834-5555
https://www.google.com/maps/place/605+Oakwood+Rd,+Glen+Burnie,+MD+21061/@39.1519676,-76.6280106,13z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7fcc33948fe5b:0x8acd0eb611a3d40d!8m2!3d39.1551383!4d-76.6222048?hl=en&authuser=0
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4978494)