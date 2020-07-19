481 Long Towne Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Town House, Glen Burnie, 4 Bdr, 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 97272



Adorable end unit town home nestled in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood. An easy commute, located minutes from Route 100 and close to 295 and 495. With 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms, this home has plenty of room and a nice outdoor space perfect for entertaining! The finished basement is perfect for a game or tv room and boasts plenty of room for fun.



-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Waste Pickup (Except Electric)

-Washer/Dryer in Unit

-Nearby Community Pool

-Off Street Parking Included (2 Spaces)

