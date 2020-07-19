All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 481 Long Towne Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
481 Long Towne Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

481 Long Towne Ct

481 Long Towne Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

481 Long Towne Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Town House, Glen Burnie, 4 Bdr, 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 97272

Adorable end unit town home nestled in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood. An easy commute, located minutes from Route 100 and close to 295 and 495. With 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms, this home has plenty of room and a nice outdoor space perfect for entertaining! The finished basement is perfect for a game or tv room and boasts plenty of room for fun.

-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Waste Pickup (Except Electric)
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Nearby Community Pool
-Off Street Parking Included (2 Spaces)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97272
Property Id 97272

(RLNE4665857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Long Towne Ct have any available units?
481 Long Towne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 Long Towne Ct have?
Some of 481 Long Towne Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Long Towne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
481 Long Towne Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Long Towne Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 Long Towne Ct is pet friendly.
Does 481 Long Towne Ct offer parking?
No, 481 Long Towne Ct does not offer parking.
Does 481 Long Towne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 Long Towne Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Long Towne Ct have a pool?
Yes, 481 Long Towne Ct has a pool.
Does 481 Long Towne Ct have accessible units?
No, 481 Long Towne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Long Towne Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Long Towne Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College