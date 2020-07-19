481 Long Towne Ct

Amenities
Spacious Town House, Glen Burnie, 4 Bdr, 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 97272
Adorable end unit town home nestled in a quiet Glen Burnie neighborhood. An easy commute, located minutes from Route 100 and close to 295 and 495. With 4 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms, this home has plenty of room and a nice outdoor space perfect for entertaining! The finished basement is perfect for a game or tv room and boasts plenty of room for fun.
-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Waste Pickup (Except Electric)
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Nearby Community Pool
-Off Street Parking Included (2 Spaces)
