Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool key fob access

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.

The living room features hardwood flooring throughout and open floor plan. Relax in the family room which is located in the basement which also has brand new floors with additional storage areas and separate laundry room. Lots of upgrades. Community pool within walking distance. The condo association takes care of snow removal and common area maintenance. Water and Trash Removal are Included.

This home is conveniently located 1.5 miles from Baltimore Washington medical Center and North Arundel Hospital complex. Minutes to I-97 and 100. In addition the property is Near BWMC Baltimore Washington Medical Center and rt 100, as well as community pool and owner pays HOA which covers trash sewer and water.

This one will go fast! Don't Miss it!