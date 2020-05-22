416 HOWARD MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully updated and spacious home ready for immediate lease. Rear addition allows for an expansive living room featuring vaulted ceiling with dining area combination. Kitchen features new cabinets, appliances and breakfast bar. New carpeting throughout. Master bedroom has two closets and private full bathroom. Lower level has family room with slider to back yard, 4th bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room plus a storage room. The home backs to woods with a two level deck and ample off street parking. Prefer no pets but will consider on case by case basis. Longer term lease preferred.