Glen Burnie, MD
400 Marley Neck Blvd
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

400 Marley Neck Blvd

400 Marley Neck Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

400 Marley Neck Boulevard, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/03/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Single Family Cape Cod Home in Glen Burnie, MD. Features rich hardwood floors throughout, a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and an updated bathroom with new fixtures. Updated eat in kitchen features with new countertops, new cabinets with plenty of storage space, and updated appliances including dishwasher. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage as well as a full updated bathroom with new fixtures. The house has a finished basement clubroom with bar area as well as a separate storage/laundry room with washer and dryer included. The home has central air, new furnace/hot water heater, new light fixtures/ceiling fans throughout, a 4 car driveway, and a spacious well maintained yard with deck that is perfect for entertaining!

Pets under 45lbs considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!

Contact Sophia at (443) 758-1005 for details or to schedule an appointment or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4773524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have any available units?
400 Marley Neck Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have?
Some of 400 Marley Neck Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Marley Neck Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
400 Marley Neck Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Marley Neck Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Marley Neck Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 400 Marley Neck Blvd offers parking.
Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Marley Neck Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have a pool?
No, 400 Marley Neck Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have accessible units?
No, 400 Marley Neck Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Marley Neck Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Marley Neck Blvd has units with dishwashers.
