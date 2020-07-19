400 Marley Neck Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/03/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Single Family Cape Cod Home in Glen Burnie, MD. Features rich hardwood floors throughout, a large living room, 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and an updated bathroom with new fixtures. Updated eat in kitchen features with new countertops, new cabinets with plenty of storage space, and updated appliances including dishwasher. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage as well as a full updated bathroom with new fixtures. The house has a finished basement clubroom with bar area as well as a separate storage/laundry room with washer and dryer included. The home has central air, new furnace/hot water heater, new light fixtures/ceiling fans throughout, a 4 car driveway, and a spacious well maintained yard with deck that is perfect for entertaining!



Pets under 45lbs considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!



Contact Sophia at (443) 758-1005 for details or to schedule an appointment or email scolon@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this unit or get more information at our website http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4773524)