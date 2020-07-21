All apartments in Glen Burnie
280 Chalet Circle W - Chalet 280
280 Chalet Circle W - Chalet 280

280 West Chalet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

280 West Chalet Circle, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
End Unit Townhouse- Millersville, MD - This adorable 3 level end unit town home is located in the popular community of Olde Mill featuring lots of amenities and conveniences. The home features 3 nice size bedrooms, and a bathroom or powder room on each level. The layout is open and inviting. It is fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, central air. Enjoy cold winter evenings in front of the fireplace and summer bar-b-ques out on the deck in the private fenced yard. This property is a short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI, Curtis Bay, Annapolis, and Baltimore.

Call us now and set an appointment. You surely do not want to miss this!

*Five or Six Month Lease Agreement
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required

(RLNE5327819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

