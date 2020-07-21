280 Chalet Circle W - Chalet 280

Amenities

End Unit Townhouse- Millersville, MD - This adorable 3 level end unit town home is located in the popular community of Olde Mill featuring lots of amenities and conveniences. The home features 3 nice size bedrooms, and a bathroom or powder room on each level. The layout is open and inviting. It is fully equipped with a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, central air. Enjoy cold winter evenings in front of the fireplace and summer bar-b-ques out on the deck in the private fenced yard. This property is a short commute to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI, Curtis Bay, Annapolis, and Baltimore.



Call us now and set an appointment. You surely do not want to miss this!



*Five or Six Month Lease Agreement

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required



