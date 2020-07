Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME FEATURING ALL MOST 1800 FINISHED SQ. FT. HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN SUITE, CERAMIC BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN WITH ALL S.S. APPLIANCES / GRANITE TOPS / SOFT CLOSE DOORS&DRAWS AND MUCH MORE!! OUTSIDE OFFERS A 2 CAR PARKING PAD, A 1 CAR GARAGE AND A 15 X 12 REAR DECK. OWNER IS A REAL ESTATE AGENT. GOOD CREDIT AND NON SMOKERS A MUST. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS.