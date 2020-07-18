201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this well maintained 3rd Floor 2 bdr, 2 bath Condo located in much sought after Cromwell Fountain Community. This home features Master Bedroom with full bathroom & 3 closets, cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace , ceiling fans, w/w carpet, ceramic tile in foyer & both bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, balcony w/extra storage space. Great Location, conveniently located to almost everything. Just minutes away from Routes 2, 10,97,100 ,95 & 695, shopping, restaurants, BWI airport, Arundel Mills/Maryland Live, Ft. Meade, NSA & direct route to Baltimore or DC *Credit Score 670+, Income=equal 3x monthly rent * No Pets * No Smoking *Avail 8/15/2020