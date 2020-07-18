All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 AM

201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT

201 Water Fountain Court · (866) 987-3937
Location

201 Water Fountain Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this well maintained 3rd Floor 2 bdr, 2 bath Condo located in much sought after Cromwell Fountain Community. This home features Master Bedroom with full bathroom & 3 closets, cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace , ceiling fans, w/w carpet, ceramic tile in foyer & both bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, balcony w/extra storage space. Great Location, conveniently located to almost everything. Just minutes away from Routes 2, 10,97,100 ,95 & 695, shopping, restaurants, BWI airport, Arundel Mills/Maryland Live, Ft. Meade, NSA & direct route to Baltimore or DC *Credit Score 670+, Income=equal 3x monthly rent * No Pets * No Smoking *Avail 8/15/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have any available units?
201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have?
Some of 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT offer parking?
No, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have a pool?
No, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 WATER FOUNTAIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
