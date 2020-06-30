120 FOXVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LARGE REALLY NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. SHOWS WELL. LR, DN & KITCHEN NEUTRAL COLOR & NEWER CARPET. KITCHEN & EAT IN HAS LAMINATE FLOORING. FAMILY RM IN BASEMENT W/NEW CARPET & /GAS FIRE PLACE. BIG FENCED IN YARD. GREAT DECK WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DINING AREA. SHORT TERM AT HIGHER RENT. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. UNASSIGNED PARKING.*DOGS ONLY 30LB OR LESS * PICTURES FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT / MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com~ / Instructions in documents.~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.