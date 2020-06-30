All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

120 FOXVIEW DRIVE

120 Foxview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Foxview Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LARGE REALLY NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. SHOWS WELL. LR, DN & KITCHEN NEUTRAL COLOR & NEWER CARPET. KITCHEN & EAT IN HAS LAMINATE FLOORING. FAMILY RM IN BASEMENT W/NEW CARPET & /GAS FIRE PLACE. BIG FENCED IN YARD. GREAT DECK WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DINING AREA. SHORT TERM AT HIGHER RENT. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. UNASSIGNED PARKING.*DOGS ONLY 30LB OR LESS * PICTURES FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT / MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com~ / Instructions in documents.~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
120 FOXVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
120 FOXVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 FOXVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

