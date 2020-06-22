All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:10 AM

118 MOUNTAIN ROAD

118 Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

118 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated kitchen, bath, new flooring throughout and recently painted. 2 Bedrooms including Large master bedroom, 1 full bath. 3rd floor with balcony overlooking nice view. Free assigned parking.Washer and dryer in unit. Fireplace works fine, but owner requests that the fireplace not be used. Some minor touches and cleaning in the process of being completed.Applications required online via: https://pinnacle-md.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.In addition, paystubs and driver's licenses require. Please contact Karen@pinnacle-md.com, Rental Property Mgr. for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have any available units?
118 MOUNTAIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have?
Some of 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
118 MOUNTAIN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 MOUNTAIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
