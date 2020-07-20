114 HEATHER STONE WAY

Amenities

Great RENTAL in Gated Community of Crain Cummit - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! *Backing to OPEN SPACE-Great for walking dogs! *Master BR w/Walk-In Closet & Private FULL BATH! *All Appliances including FULL SIZE Washer/Dryer. *DECK off KT Area & Patio off Lower Level! Please NOTE: This is a Piggy Back & DOES NOT have "Living Space" on lower level - It's just a laundry room then walk out! HURRY!