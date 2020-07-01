1028 EDENBERRY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearly new in beautiful planned community of Tanyard Cove. Why wait on the builder? Many upgrades in this move-in ready townhouse. 3 bedrooms, full baths, and 2 half baths. Gourmet kitchen with huge granite island. No maintenance deck with access from the kitchen. Community amenities are numerous: club house, fitness center, pool, outdoor fire pit, outdoor kitchens for barbeque, dog park, wooded trails. Vacation everyday in your own neighborhood. Bring the boat, water access to community dock and park. RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY!