1028 EDENBERRY WAY

Amenities
Nearly new in beautiful planned community of Tanyard Cove. Why wait on the builder? Many upgrades in this move-in ready townhouse. 3 bedrooms, full baths, and 2 half baths. Gourmet kitchen with huge granite island. No maintenance deck with access from the kitchen. Community amenities are numerous: club house, fitness center, pool, outdoor fire pit, outdoor kitchens for barbeque, dog park, wooded trails. Vacation everyday in your own neighborhood. Bring the boat, water access to community dock and park. RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY!