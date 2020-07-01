All apartments in Glen Burnie
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
1028 EDENBERRY WAY
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

1028 EDENBERRY WAY

1028 Edenberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Edenberry Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearly new in beautiful planned community of Tanyard Cove. Why wait on the builder? Many upgrades in this move-in ready townhouse. 3 bedrooms, full baths, and 2 half baths. Gourmet kitchen with huge granite island. No maintenance deck with access from the kitchen. Community amenities are numerous: club house, fitness center, pool, outdoor fire pit, outdoor kitchens for barbeque, dog park, wooded trails. Vacation everyday in your own neighborhood. Bring the boat, water access to community dock and park. RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have any available units?
1028 EDENBERRY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have?
Some of 1028 EDENBERRY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 EDENBERRY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1028 EDENBERRY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 EDENBERRY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY offer parking?
No, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY has a pool.
Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 EDENBERRY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 EDENBERRY WAY has units with dishwashers.

