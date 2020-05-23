20548 Lowfield Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bd / 2.5 Bth TH in Germantown! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing 3 bd/ 2.5 Bath Germantown townhome! Amazing natural light, spacious rooms, and modern decor make this the perfect place to call home! Open concept on main level, large laundry room with storage, big basement, Spacious Bedrooms! Recently painted and extremely well maintained means this home is rent ready!

$50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge, Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact 571.239.0553



(RLNE5045334)