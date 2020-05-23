All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

20548 Lowfield Dr

20548 Lowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20548 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bd / 2.5 Bth TH in Germantown! - Renters Warehouse presents this amazing 3 bd/ 2.5 Bath Germantown townhome! Amazing natural light, spacious rooms, and modern decor make this the perfect place to call home! Open concept on main level, large laundry room with storage, big basement, Spacious Bedrooms! Recently painted and extremely well maintained means this home is rent ready!
$50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge, Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewings contact 571.239.0553

(RLNE5045334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have any available units?
20548 Lowfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20548 Lowfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20548 Lowfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20548 Lowfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20548 Lowfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr offer parking?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have a pool?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20548 Lowfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20548 Lowfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
