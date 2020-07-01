All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

18801 Sparkling Water Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18801 Sparkling Water Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS condo backs to wooded area, very private!! Very well maintained locked main entry building. Interior has laminate wood throughout, interior just painted with custom color paint, large bedrooms and each BR has own very large walk in closet, master bath tile surround has been updated, full size wash and dryer in unit! Great community pool less than 1 block away, and grocery store, starbucks etc right across the street!!! *NO PETS ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America