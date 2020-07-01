18801 SPARKLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GORGEOUS condo backs to wooded area, very private!! Very well maintained locked main entry building. Interior has laminate wood throughout, interior just painted with custom color paint, large bedrooms and each BR has own very large walk in closet, master bath tile surround has been updated, full size wash and dryer in unit! Great community pool less than 1 block away, and grocery store, starbucks etc right across the street!!! *NO PETS ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.