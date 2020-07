Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court parking internet access

2016 PACE Award First Place Winner! Come and experience our newly renovated apartments in Germantown, MD at our award-winning community! Choose from our selection of cozy one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Enjoy the finest new finishes including granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers, new cabinetry and light fixtures. Plus, you can live here and enjoy nature at its best. We sit on 27 acres of lushly landscaped grounds with the best amenities showcased beautifully throughout the community. We are also pet friendly! Call now and schedule a tour at Cherry Knoll Germantown, MD apartments for rent.