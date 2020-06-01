12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss this freshly renovated 1st time rental! This beautiful condominium boasts new/newer stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, 2 large bedrooms, each with access to their own full bath, huge walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms, and an airy balcony for enjoyment of the outdoors. Easy parking with plenty of open spaces in the parking lot as well as on-street parking just behind the building. Very convenient location near public transportation, I-270 and other major routes, and within walking distance of Germantown Town Center. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit/pet rent. Applicants will pay a $40 per adult application processing fee via an online screening company. Good credit preferred, and annual household income should be at least 3-4 times the annualized rent.