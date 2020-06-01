All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE

12903 Churchill Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12903 Churchill Ridge Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss this freshly renovated 1st time rental! This beautiful condominium boasts new/newer stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, 2 large bedrooms, each with access to their own full bath, huge walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms, and an airy balcony for enjoyment of the outdoors. Easy parking with plenty of open spaces in the parking lot as well as on-street parking just behind the building. Very convenient location near public transportation, I-270 and other major routes, and within walking distance of Germantown Town Center. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit/pet rent. Applicants will pay a $40 per adult application processing fee via an online screening company. Good credit preferred, and annual household income should be at least 3-4 times the annualized rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12903 CHURCHILL RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America