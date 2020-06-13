75 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD📍
Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for.
Ballenger Creek is home to many privately-owned IT parks along the I-270 technological corridors, and this has been the secret behind the growing revenue of the town in general. On the flip side, this also means that apartment rentals are a little on the higher side, especially in areas like Windview Road. For more affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, check out apartment complexes like Princeton Court right off Crestwood Boulevard.
Since there is never a lean season in the IT industry, new recruits are constantly shifting to the city. To make life easier for yourself, start looking for apartments a month or two in advance. (Ok, a month should do it but we know how much you will procrastinate the harrowing ordeal otherwise known as apartment searching).
If you are a new IT recruit in Ballenger Creek, you will be living your professional dream in an ideal work environment, minus the complications usually associated with living in big cities. No traffic jams, no hours-long commute time, and no city clamor and noise. For the same reasons, Ballenger Creek is also populated by many families. The presence of half a dozen schools in the Ballenger Creek area itself, with the other portions of Frederick county providing more options in the vicinity, is also a contributing factor.
Although Ballenger Creek is not excessively large, area-wise, the preferred mode of transport is still private vehicles. The average commute lasts less than half an hour; so, you’ll find yourself in and out of traffic in no time. Ballenger Creek is the perfect environment for making new friends - and it is highly likely that you will find people who share your particular interests, thus making acclimatization that much easier.