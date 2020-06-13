75 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD

Moving to Ballenger Creek

Ballenger Creek is home to many privately-owned IT parks along the I-270 technological corridors, and this has been the secret behind the growing revenue of the town in general. On the flip side, this also means that apartment rentals are a little on the higher side, especially in areas like Windview Road. For more affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, check out apartment complexes like Princeton Court right off Crestwood Boulevard.

Since there is never a lean season in the IT industry, new recruits are constantly shifting to the city. To make life easier for yourself, start looking for apartments a month or two in advance. (Ok, a month should do it but we know how much you will procrastinate the harrowing ordeal otherwise known as apartment searching).