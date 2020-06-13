Apartment List
MD
/
ballenger creek
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

75 Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6741 Black Duck Ct
6741 Black Duck Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Frederick Townhome - Property Id: 299224 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome with fenced yard and deck in park like setting plus includes swimming pool membership/tennis courts/playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5640 Wade Ct L
5640 Wade Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Top floor condominium. 2 bed/2bath, Ballenger - Property Id: 5923 2bed/2bath top floor condominium with deck. One assigned parking spot. Small pets may be allowed pending review and extra per month.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6414 Walcott Ln
6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5363 REGAL CT
5363 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautifully maintained townhome in the Ballenger Creek area. Conveniently located to schools, shopping , entertainment, and commuter routes.
1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
603 Himes Ave 103
603 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1058 sqft
Unit 103 Available 06/25/20 603 Himes Avenue Unit - Property Id: 293094 This unit shows exceptionally well. New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted. Master bedroom offers 2 large walk-in closets. Sun room actually provides 3rd bedroom.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. Home is completely redone including new carpet, paint, some windows, doors, walls, and all lighting. Newer baseboards and AC units for more efficiency.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Frederick Heights
1 Unit Available
1301 DANBERRY DRIVE
1301 Danberry Drive, Frederick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, walk up basement, 2 car garages. Hardwood Floor on main level. It will be available on July 1, 2020 but show now. SHED is not included in rental and owner will have access to it at any time. 1 Year minimum.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4416 ARABY CHURCH ROAD
4416 Araby Church Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1463 sqft
First time rental, available immediately! Pets accepted. Gorgeous one acre lot. NO HOA! Updated kitchen. Lots of exterior storage buildings. House is in superior condition.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ballenger Creek Center
1 Unit Available
614 CAWLEY DRIVE
614 Cawley Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
MOVE-IN-READY...Townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths, over 1800 sf. Minutes from 270/70/340/15 and close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL
5625 Scott Ridge Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
88 E SOUTH STREET
88 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS APARTMENT, FANTASTIC LOCATION !!! Walkable to all of downtown Frederick! Just renovated, features all new kitchen, appliances, private laundry, new flooring, fresh paint! Short walk to the MARC Train! Security deposit = one month rent,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
101 W SOUTH STREET
101 West South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
13158 sqft
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Carrollton
1 Unit Available
428 CENTER STREET
428 Center Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
Renovated brick ranch with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows, large remodeled eat in kitchen, new weathered wood laminate floors, mudroom w/new electric panel, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, black top driveway repaved, fenced rear yard
City GuideBallenger Creek
Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.

Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for. 

Moving to Ballenger Creek

Ballenger Creek is home to many privately-owned IT parks along the I-270 technological corridors, and this has been the secret behind the growing revenue of the town in general. On the flip side, this also means that apartment rentals are a little on the higher side, especially in areas like Windview Road. For more affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, check out apartment complexes like Princeton Court right off Crestwood Boulevard. 

Since there is never a lean season in the IT industry, new recruits are constantly shifting to the city. To make life easier for yourself, start looking for apartments a month or two in advance. (Ok, a month should do it but we know how much you will procrastinate the harrowing ordeal otherwise known as apartment searching).

Living in Ballenger Creek

If you are a new IT recruit in Ballenger Creek, you will be living your professional dream in an ideal work environment, minus the complications usually associated with living in big cities. No traffic jams, no hours-long commute time, and no city clamor and noise. For the same reasons, Ballenger Creek is also populated by many families. The presence of half a dozen schools in the Ballenger Creek area itself, with the other portions of Frederick county providing more options in the vicinity, is also a contributing factor.

Although Ballenger Creek is not excessively large, area-wise, the preferred mode of transport is still private vehicles. The average commute lasts less than half an hour; so, you’ll find yourself in and out of traffic in no time. Ballenger Creek is the perfect environment for making new friends - and it is highly likely that you will find people who share your particular interests, thus making acclimatization that much easier.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ballenger Creek?
The average rent price for Ballenger Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ballenger Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Ballenger Creek area include Washington Adventist University, Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ballenger Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ballenger Creek from include Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

