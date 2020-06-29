Rent Calculator
Ellicott City, MD
8490 Frederick Rd
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM
8490 Frederick Rd
8490 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8490 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 2 bath TH in Historic Ellicott City. Recently updated. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, porch. Walkout Basement. No smoking. Will consider your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have any available units?
8490 Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ellicott City, MD
.
What amenities does 8490 Frederick Rd have?
Some of 8490 Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8490 Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8490 Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 8490 Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8490 Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 8490 Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 8490 Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8490 Frederick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8490 Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8490 Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
