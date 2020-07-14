Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving playground

Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you. A king-size bed fits easily in the master bedroom, with generous walk-in closets, an eat-in kitchen, big sliding glass doors, with a view of the beautiful landscaping. The all-brick apartments are nestled within the renowned Centennial School District. Enjoy a beautiful, sparkling swimming pool, playground, and new Bark Park for your pets, all with easy access to excellent shopping and dining.