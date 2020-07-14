All apartments in Ellicott City
Plum Tree

3463 Plum Tree Dr · (239) 529-4680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3463 Plum Tree Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CC4 · Avail. Sep 7

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plum Tree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Plum Tree Apartments is in a fantastic Howard County apartment location. This community has planned events and a very attentive staff taking care of you. A king-size bed fits easily in the master bedroom, with generous walk-in closets, an eat-in kitchen, big sliding glass doors, with a view of the beautiful landscaping. The all-brick apartments are nestled within the renowned Centennial School District. Enjoy a beautiful, sparkling swimming pool, playground, and new Bark Park for your pets, all with easy access to excellent shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $30.00 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 up to two month's rent- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $ 300 2 Pets-$400
fee: No pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Please see pet policy - We can have one large and one small dog or 2 small dogs. Large breed can weigh up to 80 pounds.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: 4x4 - $25.00; 4x8 - $45.00; 8x8 - $66.00
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plum Tree have any available units?
Plum Tree has a unit available for $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Plum Tree have?
Some of Plum Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plum Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Plum Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plum Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Plum Tree is pet friendly.
Does Plum Tree offer parking?
Yes, Plum Tree offers parking.
Does Plum Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plum Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plum Tree have a pool?
Yes, Plum Tree has a pool.
Does Plum Tree have accessible units?
No, Plum Tree does not have accessible units.
Does Plum Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plum Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does Plum Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plum Tree has units with air conditioning.
