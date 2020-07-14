Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $30.00 per applicant
Deposit: $0.00 up to two month's rent- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $ 300 2 Pets-$400
fee: No pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Please see pet policy - We can have one large and one small dog or 2 small dogs. Large breed can weigh up to 80 pounds.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: 4x4 - $25.00; 4x8 - $45.00; 8x8 - $66.00
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.